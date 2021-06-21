Eli Ankou visiting Bills

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou‘s May visit with the Bills did not result in a deal, but a June meeting could have a different result.

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports that Ankou is in Buffalo for the second time this offseason. The Bills have three open roster spots, so a deal could happen at any time.

Ankou signed with the Falcons shortly after his first conversation with the Bills, but his stay with the team came to a end last weeks. The Falcons cut Ankou while bringing in a handful of other defensive linemen.

Ankou had five tackles in seven games for the Cowboys last year and has 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 27 career NFL games.