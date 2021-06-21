Elijah Molden: I’m learning a lot from Kevin Byard

Getty Images

In the third round of this year’s draft, the Titans selected cornerback Elijah Molden — putting him on a secondary that had already added Janoris Jenkins in free agency and Caleb Farley in the first round.

Having played 44 collegiate games for Washington with five interceptions, 25 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and 7.0 tackles for loss. But even with all that playing experience, he realizes the NFL is a step up.

That’s why he’s been soaking in everything he can from Titans veteran safety Kevin Byard.

“So far, he’s taught me a lot just about how to approach the game,” Molden said Monday, via Ben Arthur of the Nashville Tennessean. “He’s staying after and doing stuff in between practice and it’s just the attention to detail. But I’ve only been with him for a couple weeks, but I’m learning a lot from him.”

If there’s any veteran Molden could learn from in the Tennessee secondary, it’s Byard. The safety hasn’t missed a game since entering the league as in 2016, and has started every contest since Week 10 of that year.

But Byard and the rest of the Titans secondary must be better in 2021 than last year. The club finished 2020 dead last in allowing a 52 percent third-down conversion rate and was 30th in allowing touchdowns on 69 percent of red-zone possessions.