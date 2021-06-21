Fans will not have to be vaccinated to attend Bills games

Getty Images

There will be no vaccination requirement for fans to attend Bills games this year.

Erie County owns the Bills’ stadium, and county officials have been saying they would not permit unvaccinated fans to attend Bills games this year. But on Sunday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the county has so few COVID-19 cases that he believes there’s no reason for a vaccine requirement at Bills games.

“Based on few new Covid-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events,” Poloncarz wrote. “We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is the reason we’ll be able to have full NFL stadiums across the NFL this season. But not every fan in the stands will be fully vaccinated. Some will be benefiting from the wise decisions of the people around them to get vaccinated.