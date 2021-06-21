Frank Clark also was arrested in March on a gun charge

Getty Images

Frank Clark‘s arrest Sunday night for felony illegal possession of a firearm was his second gun charge in three months.

Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star uncovered California Highway Patrol records that show the Chiefs defensive end was arrested March 13 along with another man, Charles Smith, on a gun charge during a traffic stop.

Officers observed and recovered two loaded firearms inside the vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. PT on March 12. The police report obtained by the newspaper shows Clark and Smith were pulled over because the vehicle in which they were traveling did not display a front license plate.

Officers saw the muzzle of a firearm in a bag in the back seat and recovered two loaded firearms — one rifle and one handgun — from the vehicle.

Clark was released on $35,000 bond on March 13.

A Chiefs spokesman told McDowell the team is aware of Clark’s arrest but did not have a comment. It is unclear whether the Chiefs knew about Clark’s first arrest this offseason.