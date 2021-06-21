Frank Clark arrested for felony illegal possession of a firearm

Getty Images

Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night for felony illegal possession of a firearm, TMZ.com reports.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records show Clark remains behind bars with bail set at $35,000.

Clark was driving a Lamborghini SUV when he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. Police noticed an open duffle bag with an Uzi inside and arrested him at 9:20 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into jail at 9:28 a.m. Monday.

The Seahawks traded him to the Chiefs before the 2019 season, and he signed a five-year, $104 million deal. He has made the Pro Bowl in both of his two seasons in Kansas City.

UPDATE 6:27 P.M.: Clark posted bond and was released Monday at 2:30 p.m. CT, KCTV reports.