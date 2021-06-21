George Kittle explains why Tim Tebow wasn’t invited to Tight End University

Getty Images

Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited.

Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars.

49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight end Greg Olsen, two of the organizers of the event, joined the Pardon My Take podcast this week and explained why Tebow was excluded from the week-long event.

“So, nothing against Tim Tebow, but I found it hard to invite — I wish nothing but the best for Tim Tebow, and I hope he has a fantastic season playing tight end — but it’s hard for me not to invite a backup tight end on, let’s say the New York Giants, as opposed to inviting a guy who just started playing the tight end position because we do have limited spots,” Kittle said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I wish I could make it so every NFL tight end can come, [so] it’s accessible to everybody. But what we tried to do this year, we wanted to pay for everything for all the tight ends that come to kind of make it a special event for all tight ends.”

Kittle added more than 50 tight ends confirmed for the event, booking up an entire hotel. Thus, there was no room at the inn for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

“If he’s on a roster this year, and he plays tight end, we would love to have him,” Olsen said. “We would love to work with him. Once he’s officially a tight end, we would love to work with him.”