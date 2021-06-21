Mike Tomlin has his players on board with the vaccine, giving the Steelers an edge in 2021

June 21, 2021
Lost in the entire discussion and debate regarding whether players will or won’t get the COVID vaccine is the unmistakable link between: (1) getting the vaccine; (2) being available to play; and (3) setting the stage for a season with reduced distractions.

It’s a simple, clear, bright-line bit of logic. Getting the shot(s) means one less thing that can keep a player off the field, one less thing that can make it harder for a football team to have the right connections and camaraderie in the locker room, the meeting rooms, the hotel, wherever. It becomes, in a strange sort of way, a permissible PED because it truly enhances — and enables — the full football experience for a player, and his team.

Enhancing the advantage is the fact that other teams apparently won’t have that, while many players operate under the 2020 protocols of masks and distancing and daily brain-scraping COVID tests.

That’s why it’s surprising that so many NFL teams seem to be struggling with getting players to get the vaccine. Think of the things players blindly will take to ensure that they can play, including most notably Toradol. The short- and long-term risks of having a wonder drug that removes pain so that a player can suit up and go routinely are ignored by players who see the clear connection between getting the shot and getting on the field.

That line isn’t as straight when it comes to the vaccine; the benefits aren’t as obvious as “if you take it, you will play.” Maybe some players need to come to their own conclusions once they understand and appreciate the benefits of getting the vaccine. Maybe some (if not most) coaches have decided to soft-pedal the pros of the vaccine in order to avoid the cons of creating friction or resentment from players who believe the coach is being heavy-handed.

Then there’s the fact that (wait for it) football coaches are heavy-handed. They tell players what to do, and they do it.

Look no farther than Pittsburgh, where coach Mike Tomlin has worked his interpersonal football-coach magic to ensure that guys are getting the shot. And it probably was easy for him to do it.

“It’s good for you, it’s good for the team, go get it.”

Who’s going to ask questions or roll their eyes when Tomlin comes up and says that? Who’s not going to get the shot after getting that kind of direction?

Not many, as Tomlin has said. So go ahead, every team against which the Steelers will be playing this year. Make their day. Make their year. Make their path to the playoffs and the Super Bowl easier because, for them, it will be 2019. For you, it will be shades and shadows of 2020, all season long.

  1. There’s a reason why they have the best record in the league since the merger.

  2. Thankfully good sense and reliance on accepted science is prevailing more and more. We need to continue discrediting all of the wacko anti-vax conspiracy theories in order to ensure a healthy society.

  3. Good on Tomlin. Use whatever means are necessary to get more people vaccinated.

  5. I had Covid and I’m vaccinated. But I don’t care what anyone else does – wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, get vaccinated or don’t…whatever. People need to stop living in fear and the media needs to stop trying to scare everyone and making everything “Us vs Them”

  6. The problem is, there are people in this society who WANT so badly to see the negative in a situation that they’re obsessed with it. They ignore all the great reasons to get the vaccine and search every corner of the internet til they find some misinformation that they will try to peddle to anyone who will listen.

    Thankfully, less and less people will listen to them.

  7. Finally, some sanity. Because of mandates and protocols, this season is definitely the one to be on board with this for NFL players. The question becomes, is it worth it in the long run? Only time will tell. Eat well and be kind. Sending good thoughts to all… and remember, football is just a game. Health is our life.

  8. The vaccine is safe and effective. Any player who says they are deciding not to get the vaccine based on their own knowledge and experience (looking at you Beasley) forgets they aren’t a virologist or a doctor in general (except for the special few). It would really suck for those players to have to miss a playoff game or two because they test positive when they could have had the vaccine and had a reduced protocol regimen, including less missed time due to exposures. Especially if it turns into a playoff loss. Help the team and help yourself. Protect your family and protect your teammates. Get the vaccine.

  9. Not a Tomlinson or Steelers fan but GOOD FOR HIM & their TEAM!!!
    Just smart responsible step taken to help insure the best possible results vs covid & its ability to hurt the teams goals….. it kills me to say this but, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!

  10. I keep seeing some players say “this isn’t an approved vaccine,” which you just know came from some media source with a political ax to grind. What’s interesting is that the emergency use authorization that the FDA has already granted requires the vaccines to be well into their phase 3 (out of 3) trials, have good results to show and to pass stringent manufacturing safety protocols. In other words, they must be far along the path it takes to gain regular approval. Pfizer and Moderna have already applied for regular approval and are likely to get it soon. So what will the excuse be when that happens? Too many minds have been made up based on politics, not medicine.

