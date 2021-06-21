Panthers promote Pat Stewart to VP of Player Personnel

Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have announced the promotion of Pat Stewart to Vice President of Player Personnel along with a handful of additional moves in their front office.

Stewart was one of a couple internal candidates the Panthers interviewed for their general manager position that ultimately went to Scott Fitterer. He had previously held the title of Director of Player Personnel before getting the V.P. title from the team.

Additionally, the Panthers have brought in Jared Kirksey (Jaguars) and Tyler Ramsey (Seahawks) as national scouts, Jon Howard (Patriots) as an area scout, Samantha Diamond (Fordham University) as scouting coordinator, and former NFL players David Cobb and Corey Fuller as scouting assistants.

The team also hired Cole Spencer as Director of College Scouting. He had previously served with the Washington Football Team.

E.J. Barthel was moved to a pro scouting role from his previous position as a coaching assistant. Jeff Morrow was also promoted to a senior personnel executive from his prior scouting role.