Patrick Mahomes can envision Chiefs increasing passes to RBs out of the backfield

As long as the Chiefs have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, they’re going to be one of the league’s most explosive offenses.

But one element Kansas City apparently would like to improve for 2021 is increasing the running backs’ involvement in the team’s pass game.

Second-year back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has talked about how improving his hands has been a focus during the offseason. With a stable of backs that also includes Jerrick McKinnon, Darrell Williams, and Darwin Thompson, Mahomes also said last week that he’d like to take advantage of their talents.

“We have these backs that catch the ball so well out of the backfield, so why not utilize them?” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “Clyde, Jerick McKinnon, Darrel, Darwin, all of these guys are really good at running and catching the ball and running routes in space and so using them … I think you’ll see a wide variety of stuff that we’ll come into the season with and that’s where you want to be with a great offense.”

As Teicher pointed out, Chiefs running backs finished 19th last year with 76 receptions and 17th with 584 yards receiving.

Kansas City was still first in total offense and sixth in scoring en route to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

There’s no reason to believe the Chiefs’ offense should significantly regress after their offseason moves. But having another element to plan for could lead to even more sleepless nights for opposing defensive coordinators in 2021.