Patriots are expected to sign Devin Ross

Getty Images

The Patriots are set to add another wide receiver to their roster ahead of training camp.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team is expected to sign Devin Ross to their 90-man roster. Ross tried out for the team during last week’s mandatory minicamp.

Ross went undrafted in 2018 and signed with the Titans. He spent time on their practice squad, moved on to the Eagles in 2019 and got cut again that summer. He spent camp in New England last year and was on the Patriots’ practice squad for part of the year.

Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Isaiah Zuber, Gunner Olszewski, Marvin Hall, Tre Nixon, Devin Smith, and Kristian Wilkerson are the other players vying for spots at receiver with the Patriots this year.