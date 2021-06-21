Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as openly gay

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 21, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out today, making him the NFL’s only openly gay player.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in a video he posted on his verified Instagram account. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Nassib also announced that he is donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention programs for LGBT youth.

No openly gay player has ever played in a regular-season NFL game. Michael Sam came out as gay before the 2014 NFL draft, was drafted by the Rams and played for them in the preseason, but he did not make a regular season roster. A handful of other players have come out after their playing careers ended.

The 28-year-old Nassib was a third-round draft pick of the Browns in 2016 who has also played for the Buccaneers. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Penn State in 2015.

14 responses to “Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as openly gay

  1. I still remember Michael Sam sacking Tim Tebow in a preseason game, and then getting flagged for taunting! One of the most fun NFL clips ever.

  2. maybe the biggest deal about this is that it has the potential to not be so big a deal at all…

  3. Must’ve taken a lot of guts to do this while in the league and dealing with the astounding variety of people in the NFL and the same for the fans. Hopefully this won’t be a massive deal, and yet a massive deal at the same time as it does show some progress. Still hopefully if he plays good it becomes a nonissue and before long this stigma isn’t one. Reflects society as a whole I hope people don’t lose their minds on this..

  4. I look forward to the day when the response to this news will be “so what, he can love who he wants”

  5. Good for him, that takes a lot of bravery. I hope he is supported effectively

  7. Good for him. Gotta be a relief. I’m sure 95% of the people he interacts with won’t care one bit about his sexuality – which is a great thing.

  9. First Latino HC
    First Black HC
    First Female in Management
    First openly gay player on an active roster.

    This is the World’s Team

  10. As a player, we (the Bucs) hated losing him. He was a great third DE, playing behind JPP.

    As a man, I’m beyond impressed. I don’t care that it’s 2021, it’ll still be a challenge in the locker room. He’s going to have to be strongminded and strong-willed, and I’m sure he will be.

  11. Whoa. I don’t know why this surprised me but it did and I’m happy for him. I wonder how many more players will come out because they didn’t want the attention of being the first.

  12. I’m glad to see that he didn’t feel he needed to hide this and that players no longer need to fear acknowledging their preference. Barrier broken. Now we can move on and not make a big deal out of it going forward.

  14. Makes no difference to me. You do you and I’ll do me. Should not be a big deal.

