Titans’ renovations may limit fan attendance at training camp

The Titans begin training camp July 27 at their MetroCenter practice facility, but construction of a new facility will reduce the sideline where fans usually watch practices.

The team still is finalizing plans, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports, but the Titans expect to have limited public access to training camp, if at all.

“It’s a challenging environment due to the construction and we are still living with some COVID-related protocols,” Gil Beverly, the team’s senior vice president/chief marketing and revenue officer, told Kuharsky. “We are looking to provide whatever access we can, but it will definitely be different this year.”

Small groups of sponsors or select season ticket-holders could fit at the practice fields, Kuharsky adds, but construction on a new building will limit the number of fans the Titans can accommodate. The Titans previously have held a couple of training camp practices at Nissan Stadium, which obviously would allow more fans to attend than at the team facility.

The stadium, though, hosts a Garth Brooks concert July 31, and Nashville SC plays home games there Aug. 15 and Aug. 18.

In 2017 and 2018, the Titans held a practice session at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tennessee.