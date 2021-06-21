Vikings confirm Jaylen Twyman escaped serious injury

Getty Images

Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot four times Monday while visiting his aunt in Washington, D.C. But the team released a statement confirming the defensive tackle escaped serious injury.

Twyman’s wounds were superficial, so he did not require surgery.

“Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington, D.C., today,” the Vikings said in a statement. “We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time, we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities.”

The Vikings drafted Twyman in the sixth round.