Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is shot four times

Getty Images

Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman escaped serious injury on Monday after being shot four times.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.com that Twyman was shot while visiting his aunt in Washington, D.C.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Rosenhaus said. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK — that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

Twyman, a sixth-round pick in the April draft, played college football at Pittsburgh.

The best news is that all injuries were superficial, with no need for surgery. We wish Jaylen a speedy recovery.