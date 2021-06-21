Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving

Getty Images

Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday night.

TMZ reports that Collins was taken into custody after police officers stopped him for speeding and driving dangerously. He was booked for reckless driving and released a short time later.

Other outlets have confirmed the arrest, but other details of the incident remain under wraps at present. There has been no comment the Cardinals or Collins, who could face disciplinary action from the league as a result of the arrest.

The Cardinals drafted Collins in April and plan to have him start alongside Isaiah Simmons in the middle of their linebacking group this season.