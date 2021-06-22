Arch Manning could quickly cash on his name, image, likeness

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2021, 12:57 PM EDT
The confluence of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision finding that the NCAA’s business model violates antitrust laws and the looming opening of the name, image, and likeness floodgates works to the benefit of plenty of players.

One player stands out: Quarterback Arch Manning.

He already has a valuable name. The son of Cooper Manning (pictured), the grandson of Archie, and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, Arch already is being recruited aggressively by multiple major universities. Apart from the fact that Monday’s ruling sets the stage for Arch Manning potentially being paid by the school with which he signs, Monday’s ruling sets Arch Manning up to soon begin to make money from his name, image, and likeness without jeopardizing his college eligibility.

That’s just one of the obvious ramifications of this new reality. After decades of players actively avoiding any and all payments associated from their fame (or successfully concealing the payments they received), the world has changed, literally overnight. Given the proven business acumen of the Manning family, count on Arch pushing the envelope as far as he can.

And good for him, and for anyone else who can do it. Make money while you can, as much as you can. However you can. At a time when Americans agree on very little, everyone agrees that capitalism is indeed the American way.

8 responses to “Arch Manning could quickly cash on his name, image, likeness

  1. “potentially being paid by the school” This ruling does not allow any of what you are describing. It is a narrow ruling regarding school-related things like computers, etc. The opinion by one justice that could open that door still requires a brand new on-point lawsuit to make it’s way to the court which could take years.

  2. everyone agrees that capitalism is indeed the American way.
    _________

    I can think of 75 million Biden voters that disagree with that.

  3. “everyone agrees that capitalism is indeed the American way.”

    Ok boomer.

  4. Even casual observers of American civics would not agree that everyone agrees that capitalism is the American way. This makes your statement of facts false.

  5. And good for him, and for anyone else who can do it. Make money while you can, as much as you can. However you (legally) can. (I fixed it)

    At a time when Americans agree on very little, everyone agrees that capitalism is indeed the American way. (Not everyone agrees with this, unfortunately, but thanks for the vote of confidence.)

  6. There is an entire generation of brainwashed college kids who don’t want to work or think too hard that would disagree.

  7. Capitalism is the American way (thank God and apple pie) but unfortunately, not everyone agrees.

