Bills sign Eli Ankou, Nazair Jones, place Bryan Cox Jr. on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bills had three open roster spots before Tuesday. They announced the signings of defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones.

Both signed one-year contracts.

Ankou has played in the NFL since 2017 when he joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He also has spent time with the Jaguars, Browns, Colts, Cowboys and Falcons.

He has 31 career tackles and 1.5 sacks in 27 games. He played in seven games with the Cowboys in 2020.

Jones most recently was with the Seahawks, who made him a third-round choice in 2017. He made 27 tackles, an interception, two sacks, six quarterback hits and four tackles for loss in 20 games.

The team also announced it placed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. He played one game for the Bills last season and made one tackle.