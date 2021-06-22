Bucs sign first-round pick Joe Tryon

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ first-round draft pick is under contract.

Outside linebacker Joe Tryon, the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has signed his rookie contract, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

It’s a four-year deal worth $11.17 million fully guaranteed, with a signing bonus of $5.48 million and a fifth-year option that the Bucs can decide whether to pick up after Tryon’s third year.

Tryon opted out of the 2020 college football season and is coming off knee surgery in April, so he may be a bit rusty. But Bucs coach Bruce Arians expressed confidence that Tryon will be good to go in training camp.