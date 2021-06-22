Carl Nassib getting support from around the NFL

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has received support from around the NFL after coming out on Monday as the league’s only openly gay player.

Statements of support came from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Raiders owner Mark Davis and Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Two other members of the Raiders’ defensive line, Darius Stills and Solomon Thomas, posted on social media that they were proud of Nassib.

Nassib’s former Penn State teammate and current Giants running back Saquon Barkley tweeted, “Much respect, brudda.” Nassib’s coach at Penn State, James Franklin, wrote, “I was proud of Carl when he led the nation in sacks, but I’m even more proud of him now.”

Good for you Carl,” wrote Cardinals defensive tackle J.J. Watt. “Glad you feel comfortable enough to share and hopefully someday these types of announcements will no longer be considered breaking news.”

    The best way to stop these announcements from.becoming breaking news, is to stop making them. By that I mean, how about everyone just go about their lives -not on Instagram and Twitter. .

  3. Who cares?
    Shouldn’t have anything to do with anything.
    There should be neither congratulations nor condemnation.
    What does his sexual orientation have to do with football?

  4. My friends, gay and straight, tell me this is a big deal, but it shouldn’t be. Not in this country. Not in 2021. True liberty is the freedom to live your life without the boundaries, restrictions and definitions set by others. Thank you Carl.

  9. Good for him. Someday the trail he is blazing now will make it easier for others to follow.

  10. It is indeed heartening to see the overwhelming support for Carl, both from the NFL and the commenters here. However, one need look no further than the number of down votes on those positive comments to see that much work towards equality is yet to be done.

  11. Straight, gay, male, female, trans. Doesn’t matter to this fan; can you play the position and help the team win?

  12. Good for Nassib. Anyone asking “why do we even have to hear about this” doesn’t understand that this is a freeing thing, he can be his true self without hiding it. If you don’t understand why that matters or why it’s important then I’ve got nothing for you.

  14. My fingers are crossed that no player/coach/owner is stupid or arrogant enough to say something stupid about Nassib’s incredibly brave declaration… I also hope the media isn’t stupid enough to seek out the most conservative/religious player on each team and try to get them to say something inflammatory about Nassib.

  16. I’m not sure why this is news now. What are we supposed to do with this info? We wouldn’t treat him any differently so what’s the point of the announcement? Football is one of the last places of employment where a meritocracy is accepted as the best system.
    We should keep it that way.

  17. ninersapologist says:
    June 22, 2021 at 9:11 am
    You clearly live in a bubble if you don’t think there is discrimination that still occurs against minority groups. You clearly don’t know many people.

    It’s a shame more players aren’t coming out and commending Nassib.

    You can’t say “why are they making a big feal of this” when we see what we see on the news and hear stories from friends and family all the time.

    Wake up, please.

