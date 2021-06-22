Carl Nassib’s jersey is the top-selling across Fanatics since his announcement

Getty Images

Many casual NFL fans likely didn’t know who Carl Nassib was until Monday. Now, everybody knows his name.

Nassib made history when he announced in an Instagram post he is gay. The Raiders defensive end is the first openly gay active player in the NFL as Michael Sam never played in a regular-season game.

Nassib has received support from current players, former players, his team and the NFL the past 24 hours. Fans have shown their support with their wallets.

Nassib’s No. 94 jersey became the top-selling NFL jersey across the Fanatics network Monday and Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nassib initially broke his news in a video. He later left a lengthy written post, explaining why it took him 15 years to tell the world and requesting others help play a part in reducing suicide rates within the LGBTQ community.

“I truly love my life and cannot understand why I have been blessed with so much,” Nassib said in part. “I feel especially thankful to have had so much support when many who came before — and many even now — do not. I stand on the shoulders of giants, incredible people who paved the way for me to have this opportunity. I do not know all the history behind our courageous LGBTQ community but I am eager to learn and to help continue the fight for quality and acceptance.”