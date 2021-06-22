Citing desire to not be a “distraction,” Cole Beasley clams up on vaccine issue

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v San Francisco 49ers
Bills receiver Cole Beasley said plenty last week about the rules regarding vaccinated and unvaccinated players. He now has something more to say: He’s done saying anything about it.

“I said all I needed to say,” Beasley told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m just living a normal life from here on out. I’m not trying to sway anybody in either direction. That’s what I am doing and that’s the end of it.”

Beasley has no regrets for what he has said, but he has a very good reason for saying nothing more.

“I don’t want [to] be any more of a distraction to my team so that’s where I’m leaving it,” Beasley said.

The key word is distraction. The vaccination issue already has been a distraction for the Bills. If players with different viewpoints keep talking about such a polarizing issue, a full-blown schism could emerge.

Also, Beasley has $5.2 million riding the team deciding to keep him in 2021. If the Bills decide they’re not comfortable keeping Beasley around (ostensibly, the decision would be driven by football reasons), he could be traded to another team. But if, in a climate that has seen the salary-cap fall dramatically due to the pandemic, no one wants to take on his $4.7 million salary and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses, Beasley could be cut — and then he would be forced to scramble to replace his expected earnings.

Beasley suggested last week that he’ll ignore the rules and pay the fines. In his comments to the Star-Telegram, he doesn’t say whether he will or won’t obey the rules negotiated jointly by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

If Beasley won’t, the Bills eventually could decide, officially for football reasons, to move on from Beasley and to clear $5.2 million in cash and cap space.

16 responses to “Citing desire to not be a “distraction,” Cole Beasley clams up on vaccine issue

  2. People crying about Beasley not being able to express his opinions are the same people crying about Nassib coming out.

  4. The more covid-19 has the opportunity to be passed around by the unvaccinated, the more chance it has to mutate into a more dangerous or more easily transmitted version. Quit reading Facebook and go get vaccinated.

  5. It’s not his opinion people dislike … it’s his decision to risk spreading a potentially fatal disease to them by denying science in favor of crazy internet conspiracies.

  7. You can’t force anyone to take an experimental gene therapy drug without their consent. I’m sorry but that’s the facts. This drug is authorized for emergency use only.

  8. If someone else on the roster with a lower cap hit can do Beasley’s job, the team would seriously consider moving on from Beasley in any case. The vaccine issue would just make the decision easier.

  9. If the vaccine works, why would Beasley need one. Unless they actually don’t really work in that case someone isn’t telling the truth. As far as Nassib goes, his life if it makes him happy great!

  10. @Quid Pro Joe – True, it’s authorized for emergency use only. And guess what WE’RE IN A PANDEMIC. The only reason you don’t think we are any more is.. guess why.. Wait for it.. Figured it out yet? BECAUSE OF THE VACCINE WE’RE ALL TAKING.

    Guys like you, you put a fence up to keep the tigers away, and because the fence is working you think there’s no more tigers and take down the fence.

  11. minime says:

    June 22, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    Smart.
    But pretty sad when you can’t express an opinion any longer
    —————–
    Everyone is free to express their opinion but when what you express is that your not going to follow the rules that your union agreed to thag is where I and I’m sure many have the issue. I have no interest in debating vaccination/non-vaccination but this is no different than any rule in a workplace, you dont always like the rules but your expected to follow them AND if you openly say you wont follow the rules at work to where everyone knows(like he did in his interview)there will likely be repercussions.

  12. “Experts don’t yet know how long immunity will last. While scientists have seen that the vaccines will protect most people for the first few months after getting their second dose, they don’t have data on the long-term immunity these vaccines may provide.“

    Yes get vaccinated hahaha

  13. @singularitynow – A pandemic with a survival rate of 99.7%. Just stop with the bullying. People like you reinforcing why there is hesitation (the huge list of side effects is another motivator).

  14. @singularitynow The reason the virus cases are down is because the PCR test has been reduced from its prior amplification. You didn’t realize that the PCR test can be adjusted up and down in amplification, did you?

  15. mikebacker9090 — You are apparently unaware that none of the vaccines claim to be 100% effective. They, based a testing, have been proved to be anywhere from 74% to 95% effective. At that level of effectiveness, if virtually everyone is vaccinated we can reach “herd immunity” where the number of potential hosts is too small to allow the virus to spread and MUTATE. If too many people follow the Beasley path the virus will stick around and possibly mutate into something far worse. Get the vaccine.

  16. @billzbubb Having a healthy immunity is your best defense naturally. Eating donuts everyday after getting a vax won’t protect you or anyone else.

