Did Michael Sam get a fair chance in the NFL?

As the NFL celebrates the decision of Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib to disclose his sexuality, it’s important to remember the experience of Michael Sam.

Prior to the 2014 draft, Sam announced his own sexuality, making him the first player to announce that he’s gay. Questions still linger as to whether Sam got a fair shot in the NFL.

On one hand, Sam had been the defensive player of the year in the SEC. On the other hand, he didn’t have ideal size or speed to become a high-end NFL pass rusher. He almost wasn’t drafted; some in league circles still believe that then-Rams coach Jeff Fisher made the pick at the behest of Commissioner Roger Goodell.

After Fisher cut Sam, Peter King reported that the league called around to the various NFL teams to find a spot for Sam on a practice squad. Ultimately, the Cowboys did it. But Sam never made it to a 53-man roster. He later had a brief stint in the CFL, the place where Cameron Wake catapulted from undrafted and unwanted to coveted NFL edge rusher who would go on to have a great career.

It’s impossible to know whether it would have been different for Sam if he weren’t gay, or if he had chosen to keep his sexuality private. The reality, however, is that he fell into an area of the roster that put him at risk of being cut; it’s possible that the potential “distraction” arising from his decision to declare his sexuality worked against him in the final analysis of who stays and who goes. (“Distraction” is a often a canard; coaches often weed out players they don’t want by describing the factors that make them less desirable by calling them “distractions.”)

Arguably, Sam’s experience persuaded other players to keep their sexuality private. Seven years later, Carl Nassib has decided to go public with who he is. Although it’s a watershed moment that deserves attention and discussion, here’s hoping that sooner than later a player’s sexuality is met not with a flood of statements and analysis but barely a shrug. That’s ultimately the way it should be and that, for much of society, it has become.

24 responses to “Did Michael Sam get a fair chance in the NFL?

  3. Wonder if Sam would have had a different experience if he has come out after he was already in the league (such as Nassib is) as opposed to before he was drafted?

  6. Michael Sam was more interested in being a celebrity than a football player. He didn’t put the work in & that’s what got him cut. It’s not always about sexuality or race, sometimes it’s about talent & work ethic.

  8. Yes he got a chance some would say he got the chance because of his sexuality and Jeff Fisher only gave him the chance because he wanted to say “hey look at me I’m “woke” 🙄

    The truth Sam wasn’t very good …. Stop trying to make something out of nothing.

  10. Is it possible this is the case.. certainly. Then again, in a league where teams will take a flyer on a Terrell Owens, Antonio Brown or Greg Hardy – those who have “character issues” – in my opinion it’s more likely that teams want players that help them win games above all else. Let’s be real, to get DRAFTED means you’re good… pro sports is the best of the best of the best. If Michael Sam couldn’t find a foothold, he simply falls in line with the average career lifespan of 2.5 years, as was a 6th round draft choice because of talent.

  13. He had a couple chances. If he was good enough but didn’t get a fair chance, it certainly wasn’t by a lot. He was fringe talent that stayed on the fringes.

  14. If I recall correctly.. The reason he came out before the draft, was because he was about the be out’ed by the media… And he tried to get ahead of the story.

    Unfortunate, but he couldn’t cut it regardless.

  15. ariani1985 says:
    June 22, 2021 at 10:53 am
    Dude was like 5’10”
    _______________
    So was Elvis Dumervil. I’d say things worked out for him.

  16. The NFL found room for a guy with one hand. I don’t recall the society of amputees complaining when Griffin got cut by Seattle.

  17. He got more than a fair chance. There was clearly pressure from the NFL for someone – anyone – to keep this guy on a roster.

    He just wasn’t a very good football player.

  18. i remember watching him on the practice squad with Dallas… he was slow with his feet and his hands. He constantly got beat.

  19. Michael Sam sacked Johnny “Football” Manziel in preseason and it was fantastic. Sam got called for an unsportmanlike for doing Manziel’s money sign after he put him on the turf. That was a great! But I was never a fan of Manziel.

    The person to ask whether or not Michael Sam was treated fairly is Michael Sam. Speculation without his opinion is meaningless.

    As for “he was just trying to be a celebrity,” what a crock. Every NFL player wants to become well known – that’s how they get endorsement deals. Those type of comments reveal a level of unwarranted fear and hatred that hopefully will disappear in the next decade.

  20. Ill never forget the 2013 SEC championship game. Auburn rushed for 545 yards, right at Michael Sam. Every play. He had a fair shot. He wasn’t that good.

  21. ariani1985 says:
    Dude was like 5’10”
    ——————
    Aaron Donald is only 6′ 1″. Bet you’d love to have him on your team!

  22. If he got drafted & signed because the commissioner called some coaches, then he got an UNFAIR chance in the NFL.

  23. Please. Far more likely he never would have been drafted and therefore never had a chance to try make it had he not come out as gay.

    If he had to rely just on his measurables and talents….they likely weren’t enough for a sniff of making a team.

  24. If you want it to stop being such a big deal both sides have to stop making it one. I got like 10 separate alerts yesterday talking about his coming out. I personally don’t care. My actual first thought was ‘I thought Sam already did this.”

