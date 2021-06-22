Drew Lock has high expectations for Noah Fant in 2021

Getty Images

Broncos tight end Noah Fant said this offseason that his “ultimate goal” is to be the best tight end in the league and that he believes he can get there with a stronger focus on consistency.

He’s not the only person who thinks he’s capable of more after catching 102 passes for 1,235 yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons. Before the Broncos wrapped up their offseason program, quarterback Drew Lock said he and Fant worked together quite a bit this offseason and that he has high expectations for what Fant is going to do in Year 3 of his NFL career.

“He was in Colorado for a decent amount of time, and every time we were throwing, he was right there,” Lock said, via USAToday.com. “We found things we thought he needed to work on, and he even came with things to me that he wanted to work on with me. So there’s been a lot of work that me and him have been able to put in this offseason. Regardless of the year for him, just me knowing the type of player he is and the type of work he’s put in, that my expectations are going to be high and he kind of welcomes that.”

Lock hasn’t been named the team’s starting quarterback at this point, but a big step forward from Fant this year would be a big plus for him or Teddy Bridgewater once the regular season is underway.