J.K. Dobbins working to eliminate mistakes, be “great” as a receiver

Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did a lot of good things during his rookie season, but he came up short on a couple of passes thrown his way in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

Dobbins dropped those passes en route to a 17-3 loss and that helped set the focus for his first full NFL offseason. The Ravens want Dobbins to become a “viable weapon” in the passing game after he caught 18 passes during the regular season and he showed some of what he’s been working on this month.

The Ravens shared a picture of Dobbins going up for a catch over linebacker Malik Harrison during OTAs and Dobbins suggested that’s a sign of things to come in the fall.

“Shoot, it didn’t surprise me,” Dobbins said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I’ve been doing that. I can catch the ball a little bit. I know I had a few mistakes last year, but this year, I’ve been working on eliminating those mistakes, even the little mistakes. I’m perfecting my craft and making sure I’m ready at all times to catch the ball, do all that stuff. So, it’ll be great this year.”

Dobbins is set to share the work in the backfield with Gus Edwards, but a big step forward as a receiver could lead to Dobbins becoming a clear lead back in Baltimore.