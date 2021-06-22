Lions hire a mental skills specialist, announce other changes in personnel, with staff

Getty Images

The Lions made official changes to their personnel department Tuesday.

Mike Martin will carry the title of director of scouting advancement. He arrives from the Panthers’ scouting department.

Don Corzine will serve as a senior advisor and Jordan Martin was promoted to area scout.

The Lions created a new position, hiring Dr. Michelle Garvin, formerly of Maryland, as mental skills specialist/clinician.

Here are the updates to the team’s personnel staff:

Brad Holmes – Executive Vice President and General Manager

Ray Agnew – Assistant General Manager

Lance Newmark – Director of Player Personnel

John Dorsey – Senior Personnel Executive

Dave Sears – Director of College Scouting

Rob Lohman – Director of Pro Scouting

Mike Martin – Director of Scouting Advancement

Don Corzine – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives

Brian Hudspeth – National Scout

Mark Olson – National Scout

Dave Uyrus – Regional Scout

Cary Conklin – Area Scout

Patrick Mularkey – Area Scout

Steve Neal – Area Scout

Scott Sika – Area Scout

Eloy Ledesma – Area Scout

Jordan Martin – Area Scout

Joe Kelleher – Pro Scout

Justin Licker – Pro Scout

Dakota Duncan – BLESTO Scout

Bird Sherrill – Scout

Elizabeth Laux – Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration

Ademi Smith – Personnel Assistant

Alexis Duhaney – Scouting Assistant

Joe Harvey – Scouting Assistant

Blake Ask – Scouting Assistant

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS STAFF

Jon Dykema ­– Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel

Jesse Giambra – Coordinator of Team Operations

PLAYER WELLNESS

Jessica Gray – Co-Director of Player Engagement

Sean Pugh – Co-Director of Player Engagement

Dr. Michelle Garvin – Mental Skills Specialist/Clinician