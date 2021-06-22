Lions hire a mental skills specialist, announce other changes in personnel, with staff

The Lions made official changes to their personnel department Tuesday.
Mike Martin will carry the title of director of scouting advancement. He arrives from the Panthers’ scouting department.
Don Corzine will serve as a senior advisor and Jordan Martin was promoted to area scout.
The Lions created a new position, hiring Dr. Michelle Garvin, formerly of Maryland, as mental skills specialist/clinician.
Here are the updates to the team’s personnel staff:
Brad Holmes – Executive Vice President and General Manager
Ray Agnew – Assistant General Manager
Lance Newmark – Director of Player Personnel
John Dorsey – Senior Personnel Executive
Dave Sears – Director of College Scouting
Rob Lohman – Director of Pro Scouting
Mike Martin – Director of Scouting Advancement
Don Corzine – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives
Brian Hudspeth – National Scout
Mark Olson – National Scout
Dave Uyrus – Regional Scout
Cary Conklin – Area Scout
Patrick Mularkey – Area Scout
Steve Neal – Area Scout
Scott Sika – Area Scout
Eloy Ledesma – Area Scout
Jordan Martin – Area Scout
Joe Kelleher – Pro Scout
Justin Licker – Pro Scout
Dakota Duncan – BLESTO Scout
Bird Sherrill – Scout
Elizabeth Laux – Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration
Ademi Smith – Personnel Assistant
Alexis Duhaney – Scouting Assistant
Joe Harvey – Scouting Assistant
Blake Ask – Scouting Assistant
FOOTBALL OPERATIONS STAFF
Jon Dykema – Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel
Jesse Giambra – Coordinator of Team Operations
PLAYER WELLNESS
Jessica Gray – Co-Director of Player Engagement
Sean Pugh – Co-Director of Player Engagement
Dr. Michelle Garvin – Mental Skills Specialist/Clinician