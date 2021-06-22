NFLPA rules likely will prohibit NIL marketing guarantees

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2021, 10:53 AM EDT
The NIL floodgates will soon be opening in several states, and possibly beyond. For the NFL Players Association, a question has emerged as to whether agents will be permitted to use marketing guarantees in the representation of players for names, images, and likenesses purposes.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA privately has said that marketing guarantees for players not yet eligible to hire an agent for the purposes of negotiating an NFL contract likely would violate the rules as an inducement to enter into that specific relationship in the future. Also, agents who violate relevant (and applicable) NCAA regulations, university rules, or state laws will face potential punishment for the union.

The problem, as some have explained it, is that the NFLPA has not yet made its position on these matters widely known, which could prompt some agents to offer marketing guarantees to underclassmen without realizing that a potential disciplinary action could be looming.

Whatever the rules or the interpretation, the NFLPA needs to share that information with agents so that they aren’t flying blind as the land rush for NIL rights commences. Because it’s coming soon, and millions upon millions of dollars will be in play.

3 responses to “NFLPA rules likely will prohibit NIL marketing guarantees

  1. Stop overblowing the NIL rights.

    Yes, a few “star” players will make a couple of thousand dollars. The 99.8% of the remaining NCAA student-athletes won’t benefit a single penny beyond a free education.

    You seriously think marketers care about the lacrosse players, golfers, track athletesm water polo, rowing, skiers, softball players, etc?

  2. “You seriously think marketers care about the lacrosse players, golfers, track athletesm water polo, rowing, skiers, softball players, etc?”

    Um, you’re on a pro football site which is referencing marketing for future pro football players.

    Athletes in those other sports are meaningless to the conversation as it relates to football. And NCAA football stars are among the most likely to get that kind of marketing deal

  3. akira said, ‘The 99.8% of the remaining NCAA student-athletes won’t benefit a single penny beyond a free education.’

    So? They still get the education. A few track people will make money, a few golfers will make money, ditto skiers. A lot of baseball and football players will make a pile of money. *They* should. The other sports don’t make [alot of] money for the universities. Those sutdents that that do, should get something.

