NFLPA rules likely will prohibit NIL marketing guarantees

Getty Images

The NIL floodgates will soon be opening in several states, and possibly beyond. For the NFL Players Association, a question has emerged as to whether agents will be permitted to use marketing guarantees in the representation of players for names, images, and likenesses purposes.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA privately has said that marketing guarantees for players not yet eligible to hire an agent for the purposes of negotiating an NFL contract likely would violate the rules as an inducement to enter into that specific relationship in the future. Also, agents who violate relevant (and applicable) NCAA regulations, university rules, or state laws will face potential punishment for the union.

The problem, as some have explained it, is that the NFLPA has not yet made its position on these matters widely known, which could prompt some agents to offer marketing guarantees to underclassmen without realizing that a potential disciplinary action could be looming.

Whatever the rules or the interpretation, the NFLPA needs to share that information with agents so that they aren’t flying blind as the land rush for NIL rights commences. Because it’s coming soon, and millions upon millions of dollars will be in play.