Panthers to practice with Colts, Ravens this summer

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said in May that he was hopeful that the team could finalize plans for joint practices with the Colts this summer and the team announced on Tuesday that they were able to make that a reality.

The two teams will practice together in Indianapolis on August 12 and 13 before they play a preseason game on August 15. The Panthers’ announcement didn’t stop there, however.

After returning from Indianapolis, the Panthers will host the Ravens for practices on August 18 and 19. They will then play at Bank of America Stadium on August 21.

The joint practices will be the first that the Panthers have held since hiring Matt Rhule as their head coach last year. No teams were allowed to hold joint practices and the preseason schedule was scrapped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.