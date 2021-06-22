Ravens will allow fans to attend 12 training camp practices at team facility

Getty Images

The Ravens will allow fans to attend 12 training camp practices this summer, the team announced Tuesday.

The Ravens will hold training camp at their team facility in Owings Mills, which can hold some 1,000 fans. The Ravens also scheduled an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium for July 31.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ravens fans back to training camp,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “We missed not having the energy of our fans at practice last year. Our upcoming training camp will be especially meaningful, knowing just how great it will be to reconnect with the Ravens Flock in person.”

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice is July 28. The final date fans can attend is Aug. 16.

The team will not allow player autographs because of COVID-19 protocols.

Masks are not required, but the Ravens encourage unvaccinated fans to wear them when unable to stay 6 feet from people outside their own household.

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific practice requested.