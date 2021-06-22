Saquon Barkley sprinting, cutting in workout video

Getty Images

When Giants running back Saquon Barkley spoke to reporters from Giants workouts earlier this month, he declined to put a timetable on when he will be ready to go full speed after last year’s torn ACL.

Barkley said that his return is “going to be whenever my body tells me I’m ready” and it looks like Barkley and his body are making good progress toward that goal.

Barkley posted a series of videos to his Instagram account on Tuesday that show him going through a number of drills. Barkley is shown sprinting, cutting, and catching passes on a field before closing with footwork drills on the beach.

Those exercises are a far cry from facing off with opposing defenders, but they make it easier to see the 2018 first-round pick back in a Giants uniform after missing the final 14 games of last season. That, in turn, makes it easier to forecast an improved offense for a team trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.