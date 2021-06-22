Vikings promote Ryan Monnens and Jamaal Stephenson to co-directors of player personnel

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Vikings announced several changes in their personnel department, most notably the promotions of Ryan Monnens and Jamaal Stephenson to co-directors of player personnel.

Monnes and Stephenson are both entering their 20th season with the Vikings and will oversee all college and pro scouting operations and personnel decisions under General Manager Rick Spielman. Monnes was previously Minnesota’s director of pro scouting for the last eight seasons. Stephenson spent the past seven years as the club’s director of college scouting.

“We are proud to announce these changes within our player personnel and football operations staffs,” Spielman said in a statement. “Each of these individuals has worked extremely hard to earn their new opportunities, and the entire organization will benefit from the enhancements we’ve made.”

New Broncos G.M. George Payton and executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine both departed the Vikings front office this offseason.

Minnesota has also promoted Mike Sholiton to director of college scouting, Reed Burckhardt to director of pro scouting, Paul Nelson to executive director of football information systems, and Pat Roberts to assistant director of college scouting.

The club hired Chris Blanco as assistant director of pro scouting. He spent the last nine seasons with the Texans, serving as a pro scout since 2017.

Finally, Luke Burson was named senior manager of football information systems, Caroline DeFelice was named player personnel assistant, Jake Essler was named college stout, Mitch Johnson-Martin was named college scout/BLESTO, Chisom Opara was named national scout, and Kaitlin Zarecki was named special assistant to the General Manager and player development manager.