Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Joe Burrow’s throwing with a little more velocity

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said during the team’s offseason program that he hopes to be a “more explosive” thrower during his second NFL season and that he’s done work to strengthen his hips in order to increase the velocity of his passes.

Burrrow had an opportunity to show off the fruits of that labor in recent weeks and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan offered a positive review before the team went on their pre-training camp break. Callahan said he’s seen improvement in all areas of Burrow’s game, but specifically in the zip he’s putting on balls this year.

“He’s had a goal in mind of how he wanted to change his throwing motion and his mechanics — I shouldn’t say motion. But some of his footwork and stance and how he was going to some more velocity on the ball and all those things,” Callahan said, via SI.com. “And I think he’s done that. I have noticed it. He’s throwing the ball with a little more velocity. It’s allowing him to maybe hang onto the ball an extra split second and be able to fit into a window a little bit later than he did a year ago. I think all those things are a positive. Obviously, it’s easy to do in 7-on-7 with no rush and all that, but all the things that he’s worked on has been really positive. I’m excited about where he’s headed and now we’ll get to put it all together here when we come back in about a month.”

Burrow’s abbreviated rookie season was reason for as much optimism about the future in Cincinnati as there’s been in many years. Getting an improved version back for the 2021 season would ensure that remains in place.