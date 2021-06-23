C.J. Mosley: I don’t have any doubts in my ability to play at a high level

USA TODAY Sports

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out of the 2020 season, but it’s been a lot longer than that since he’s played in an NFL game.

Mosely injured his groin in Week 1 of the 2019 season and was shut down for the year after aggravating the injury in a Week 6 return to action. Mosley was a strong player before his extended sabbatical, but that kind of layoff leads to questions about whether he’ll be able to regain that form.

Those questions won’t come from Mosley. He referenced Rob Gronkowski‘s return from retirement and said “I don’t have any doubts in myself” when it comes to returning to the same level of play.

“When you’re out for a while, you’re always in your head, thinking, ‘When I get back, how’s it going to feel? Am I going to be able to move like I used to?’ I feel great,” Mosley said, via the team’s website.

The Jets have not gotten much return on their investment in Mosley to this point, but they’ll embrace the notion of better late than never if he can finally become a fixture in their defense this season.