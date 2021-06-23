Chiefs returning to Missouri Western State University for training camp

Getty Images

The Chiefs are returning to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp. The team announced Wednesday it will go back to Missouri Western State University this summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced all NFL teams to train at their home facilities last summer. Before that, the Chiefs had spent 10 consecutive summers going away for camp.

The team’s training camp begins Wednesday, July 28, and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The Chiefs will require fans to reserve tickets for practice in advance.

Sixteen practices are open to fans, with two exclusive for season-ticket holders.