Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers situation is not something Packers players talk about

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says he and his teammates aren’t sweating the situation with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is unhappy with the team and has stayed away all offseason.

Adams said players are focused on their own jobs and that they’ll trust Rodgers to take care of his own business.

“Honestly, it’s not even something that we truly talk about like that. It’s just, everybody’s been dialed into what they got to do. There’s enough to worry about with themselves than to be going and worrying about what other guys are doing and what their situation is like, especially when we can’t control any of that,” Adams told Fox News. “I think everybody’s mindset, everybody is going to love Aaron the same way when he returns, and obviously it’s been a little bit of a confusing situation but there hasn’t been any negative talk or anything like that. Everybody’s behind him.”

Adams has said he has Rodgers’ back, but he also recognizes that there’s not a whole lot he or any other Packers player can do to rectify the rift between Rodgers and the Packers.