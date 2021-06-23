Davante Adams: Nothing worth mentioning in contract talks

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said at this month’s mandatory minicamp that he will report to training camp next month whether he signs a contract extension or not and there’s not much to update when it comes toward making progress toward that agreement.

Adams is in the final year of his contract and told Paulina Dedaj of FOX News that there have been preliminary conversations with the team about a new deal. He also reiterated that he’s keeping an eye on the Aaron Rodgers situation as he plots his own football future.

“That’ll play into it, but there’s been talks, just really just talks, but we haven’t really done anything or talked about anything that’s worth mentioning,” Adams said. “It’s kind of just been the beginning stage of talking, and we’ll figure out what happens. Hopefully, something gets figured out, but I’m just there to play ball either way. That stuff will take care of itself eventually.”

Adams signed a four-year, $58 million extension in December 2017 and he’s caught 309 passes for 3,757 yards and 36 touchdowns over the first three years of that deal.