Domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice dismissed

Getty Images

Former Washington running back Derrius Guice is no longer facing criminal domestic violence charges.

Guice was arrested last August and charged with one felony count of strangulation and four misdemeanors after a series of incidents involving the same woman. He was waived by Washington shortly after news of the arrest came to light.

The felony charge was dropped earlier this year and Justin Jouvenal of the Washington Post reports that a judge in Virginia dismissed the other charges on Wednesday because Guice reached a settlement with his accuser.

“They have both worked hard toward a resolution of their relationship and appreciate the input and consideration of the Commonwealth,” a statement from the woman and Guice’s attorney said.

Guice has also been accused of raping two women while attending LSU and has been out of the league since being cut in Washington.