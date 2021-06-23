Ex-Phillies outfielder Dylan Cozens retires from baseball, plans to pursue NFL career

Getty Images

Dylan Cozens, who has spent almost a decade playing baseball and briefly made the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, has announced that he will retire from baseball and try to make it in the NFL.

The 27-year-old Cozens, who had been with the Brewers organization this year, made the surprise announcement in a tweet.

“I’ve decided it’s time to chase my dream of playing in the NFL,” Cozens wrote. “I want to thank the Phillies, Rays and Brewers organizations for giving me the opportunity to play professional baseball but more importantly the people, experiences, and memories I’ll keep forever.”

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Cozens would have to be viewed as an extreme long shot, given how long it’s been since he played football. But he did show talent for the sport in high school and had accepted a football scholarship to Arizona, where he planned to play defensive end, before deciding to focus on baseball when the Phillies drafted him. Some NFL team may consider giving him a tryout at some point, but it’s unlikely he’ll ever be in an NFL uniform.