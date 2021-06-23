Former Oilers cornerback Patrick Allen dies at 59

Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Patrick Allen died Tuesday in Seattle, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Allen was 59.

The family is awaiting the coroner’s report to determine how Allen died.

The Oilers made Allen a fourth-round choice out of Utah in 1984. The cornerback played seven years in Houston, appearing in 106 games with 72 starts and making seven interceptions.

The Oilers reached the playoffs four times in Allen’s seven seasons, and he played for head coaches Hugh Campbell, Jerry Glanville and Jack Pardee.

Allen’s brother, Anthony, was a receiver with the Falcons, Washington and the Chargers after three years in the USFL.