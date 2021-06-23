Former Texans team president Jamey Rootes hired by Houston’s soccer teams

Getty Images

Texans team president Jamey Rootes resigned in February. The city’s soccer teams, the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash, hired him this week as their new chief executive officer, the Sports Business Journal reports.

Rootes was believed to be upset that the work done by the search firm Korn Ferry, with Rootes’ involvement, was ignored when the Texans hired Nick Caserio as General Manager.

He said in announcing his departure that the Texans were “in a great place from a business perspective,” and that the timing was right for him to go after 20 years with the club.

Rootes taught at the University of Houston’s C.T. Bauer College of Business and served on the board of directors of the Greater Houston Partnership and the United Way of Greater Houston after leaving the Texans.

Rootes worked as the president and General Manager of the Columbus Crew before joining the expansion Texans.

Greg Grissom has replaced Rootes as the Texans’ team president.