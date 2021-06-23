Jimmy Smith “absolutely will not play” for anyone but Ravens

Getty Images

Cornerback Jimmy Smith could have hit free agency this offseason, but he never made it to the open market because he signed a one-year extension with the Ravens just before the calendar flipped to 2021.

Smith was a first-round pick in 2011 and has spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Baltimore, which made it an easy choice for him to re-sign without hearing from other clubs. Had the Ravens not shared his interest in continuing the relationship for an 11th season, Smith says it’s a good bet he would have retired and vowed that he won’t be moving on in 2022 either.

“I absolutely will not play for another team,” Smith said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “If the Ravens didn’t re-sign me last year and I felt like I could still play, I probably would have still retired.”

Smith turns 33 next month and said “I don’t see myself” pushing to play at 35 or 36, so there’s a pretty good chance that this could be his final year as an active player. If so, he’ll go out of the NFL in the same uniform he wore when he broke in.