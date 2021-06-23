NFL, NFLPA agree on key 2022 offseason dates

Getty Images

The gap between the conclusion of one season and the beginning of another is getting smaller and smaller. This year, the closing of the door on 2021 and the opening of the door on 2022 will be separated by nine days.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed that the first major 2022 offseason event — the opening of the two-week window for application of the franchise and transition tags — will arrive on February 22. That’s only nine days after Super Bowl LVI will be played in L.A.

The window for applying franchise and transition tags closes on March 8, and the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 16, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Offseason workouts for teams with new head coaches may commence on April 4. For all other clubs, the offseason program may begin on April 18. The draft will begin on Thursday, April 28, and it will end on Saturday, April 30.