NFL opt-out deadline for 2021 season is July 2

Getty Images

The NFL had 67 players opt out of the 2020 season, with their contracts tolling. With vaccines available this year, few — if any — players are expected to opt out of 2021.

Still, the NFL is giving some players the right to do so again.

Players have until 4 p.m. ET on July 2 to inform their team if they are opting out of the 2021 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

High-risk players for COVID-19 again are entitled to a $350,000 stipend, adds Pelissero. Voluntary opt-outs get nothing. (Last year, voluntary opt-outs received a $150,000 stipend.)

Only players who executed their contracts before Oct. 1, 2020, are eligible to take a voluntary opt out, so 2021 rookies aren’t eligible.

All opt-out decisions are final.