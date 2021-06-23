President Biden commends Carl Nassib

Getty Images

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has drawn praise from the President of the United States.

President Biden issued a statement praising Nassib, who came out as the NFL’s only openly gay player this week. Biden also praised Kumi Yokoyama, a soccer player for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League who came out as transgender.

“To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today,” Biden said.

Nassib has also received supportive statements from around the football world, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, Raiders owner Mark Davis, coach Jon Gruden, multiple teammates, players on other teams and retired players.