Rams sign former UCF standout Otis Anderson Jr.

The Rams have signed undrafted free agent Otis Anderson Jr., he and his representation announced on social media Wednesday.

Anderson, who is not related to Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis “O.J.” Anderson, played running back and receiver at the University of Central Florida. He also was a kick returner in his sophomore and junior seasons.

He finished his college career with 358 carries for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding 91 catches for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns. Anderson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

His 6.1 yards per carry ranks second all-time at UCF and his 3,708 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns both rank eighth in school annals.

Anderson earned second-team all-conference honors last season when he rushed for 687 yards and scored four touchdowns in nine games. He made five starts at running back.