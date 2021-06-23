Tottenham fans discuss possible protest during NFL games this season

June 23, 2021
Fans of Manchester United and Arsenal have made it known that they don’t want their NFL owners to continue to own their Premier League teams. Fans of Tottenham plan to use a pair of NFL games as a platform for protesting ownership of their club, even though there’s otherwise no NFL connection to their favorite soccer club.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail (via Sports Business Journal), Tottenham fans are considering protesting during the two NFL games that will be played later this year at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The Spurs were part of the failed Super League breakaway, and the fans would be targeting team chairman Daniel Levy and ENIC, the majority shareholder in any protests.

The Falcons and Jets will play in the Hotspur stadium on October 10, and the Jaguars and Dolphins will square off there a week later.

The discussions to date have included non-violent protests, along with the possibility of halting both games. The latter is unlikely; although a match between Manchester United and Liverpool was postponed by a riot earlier this year, the NFL and the local authorities surely will be ready for whatever may happen.

  1. Zero chance this makes any difference. The most likely scenario is a handful of idiots, who after spending money on tickets, do something dumb like try to run on the field etc and are kicked out/arrested. You have to be smart about protests and what your protesting, this doesnt appear smart in any way.

  3. I hope some idiot does run into the field and quickly finds out what football really feels like.

    Try it during the Dolphins game, Andrew Van Ginkel will drop you so fast.

    From what I have seen there’s very little that appears smart when it comes to fan behavior at big soccer games .

  5. Sure, let them spend thousands and time in jail for their message. No American fans even watch the “game” since its at 9am and typically between two loser teams.

  7. This would have a far more significant impact there than it would here because the NFL is NOT their #1 sport by a mile!

    The protests could turn casual observers off; impacting the only reason the NFL is being played abroad – more revenue for the owners!

