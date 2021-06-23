XFL players get pennies on the dollar from bankruptcy

The pandemic killed the resurrected XFL. The league, before being sold to The Rock, went through bankruptcy. Now, the players for XFL 2.0 have gotten their money.

It’s not much.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, XFL players will get as little as four cents on the dollar for their claims for unpaid wages.

The average claims were in the range of $14,000. Some will get less than $600.

And it gets worse. They won’t get the money until the end of this year or early next year.

XFL 3.0 will return as soon as 2022. It remains to be seen whether the newest version will thrive.

  1. if they cant pay the players should they be allowed to try again in a year? that obviously takes a lot of money

  2. “The pandemic killed the resurrected XFL.”
    That’s a covenient excuse but Vince McMahon is who really killed it. Nobody with a clue starts a league with the plan of it having to turn a profit in Year 1 else you’ll shut it down immediately. (Very few businesses make money their first year or two.) And certainly nobody who’d already failed with the EXACT SAME IDEA a few years prior. McMahahon restarted the XFL entirely because he was made the AAF didn’t let him in, but then when the AAF folded up he had nobody to stick it to any longer so he turned the XFL into a big tax right off for himself and the WWE.

  3. Creditors are first in line at bankruptcy. They would know that if they played school.

  4. If I were the rock, I’d pay them out of my own pocket. It makes good business sense. I’ve had to do that in a failed startup myself and it created a lot of respect and loyalty.

    Your spending millions on this project, at most it is another million. Knowing that the previous players didn’t get screwed, will make the future ones more likely to give it a shot.

