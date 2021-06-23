XFL players get pennies on the dollar from bankruptcy

Getty Images

The pandemic killed the resurrected XFL. The league, before being sold to The Rock, went through bankruptcy. Now, the players for XFL 2.0 have gotten their money.

It’s not much.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, XFL players will get as little as four cents on the dollar for their claims for unpaid wages.

The average claims were in the range of $14,000. Some will get less than $600.

And it gets worse. They won’t get the money until the end of this year or early next year.

XFL 3.0 will return as soon as 2022. It remains to be seen whether the newest version will thrive.