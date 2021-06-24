Buccaneers have their first training camp practice on July 25

Getty Images

This year, 29 NFL teams report for camp on July 27. Three teams get a head start: The two that play in the Hall of Fame game and the one that won the most recent Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers arrive on July 24, and they’ll have their first practice on Sunday, July 25. Tampa Bay announced their full training-camp schedule on Thursday.

Sixteen of the practices will be viewable, with most of them limited to season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and sponsors. There will be no access for members of the general public.

The padded practice happens on Saturday, July 31.

All practices begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, given the intense swamp-ass factor in Tampa. The final two days — August 17 and 18 — will include joint practices with the Titans.