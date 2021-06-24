David Onyemata taking on leadership role for Saints

Getty Images

Defensive tackle David Onyemata‘s numbers don’t totally tell the story of his impact on the Saints. He has become a play-wrecker.

Bigger still, he has become a leader for the Saints. Entering his sixth season, Onyemata is showing his young teammates the way.

“It’s something that has become more comfortable over the years,” Onyemata said, via John DeShazier of the team website. “Me coming here, my third year I was kind of like the second oldest in the room at that point. So, I take that up.”

Onyemata, a fourth-round choice in 2016, totaled 44 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, an interception and 10 tackles for loss last season in his best season. He expects even more this season.

“When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching,” Onyemata said. “Because the moment you think you’re better than you actually are, you’re going to get surprised by the football gods.”