Falcons announce two player development hires

The Falcons have made a couple moves in their player development department.

Brynlee Forik has been promoted to director of player development and Kevin Cone has been hired to Forik’s previous position of player development coordinator, Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot announced.

“Establishing a culture of development not only as a player but as a person is a priority for our organization. It is imperative we provide an opportunity for individual growth both on the field and off to help players throughout their career and after,” said Fontenot. “We are excited to have Brynlee step up and take the lead on this important initiative while teaming up with Kevin Cone, who has experience not only as a former player but in the player development field as well, to help set our players on their best path forward.”

Forik has been with the Falcons since 2016 and has worked on educating players about developing life skills that can serve them in their post-football careers. Cone, a former NFL wide receiver who spent three years on the Falcons’ roster, has spent the past four years as the assistant director of football operations at Georgia Tech.