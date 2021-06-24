Giants will honor Super Bowl XLVI champs this season

Getty Images

Eli Manning is back with the Giants in a front office role, but his playing days will be honored a couple of times during the 2021 regular season.

When the Giants announced Manning’s new role, they also announced his jersey will be retired when he’s inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on September 26. This week they have announced that the 2011 team that Manning quarterbacked to a Super Bowl XLVI win over the Patriots will be honored as well.

The team will be honored during the October 17 home game against the Rams.

“Winning Super Bowl XLVI was an incredible achievement in our franchise’s history. We look forward to recognizing that historic season with the enthusiastic support of our fans, and the players, coaches and staff who dedicated so much that season to help us reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship,” Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement.

The championship was the fourth in Giants history and it was also the last time that the team won a postseason game. They have only gone to the playoffs once since that win and are riding a four-year streak of losing seasons, so they’ll look for a little of what that Super Bowl team had to rub off on them this year.